The Greens will back the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in a move that will guarantee a referendum later this year.
"Following months of discussion with Labor which resulted in funding for Truth and Treaty and guarantees that First Nations Sovereignty will not be ceded, and after discussion with our party and our own Blak Greens network, the Greens will support the Voice referendum," leader Adam Bandt announced on Monday evening.
"We want the referendum to succeed, we want First Nations justice and we want Truth and Treaty as well as Voice."
Party members met on Monday evening to make the call, determining their position on the Voice in the wake of Senator Lidia Thorpe's earlier shock resignation.
Mr Bandt said the party still "strongly believe that a Treaty should come first".
The Greens will be holding the government to account over their commitments to progressing Truth and Treaty, he said.
"I don't think a "No" vote will get us closer to Treaty and Truth, but I respect that others in the First Nations community may have a different view on that.
"I will join my fellow Greens MPs in campaigning for Yes."
Earlier on Monday, senior sources within the party said they believed the party would support a "Yes" position for the vote to recognise Indigenous people within the constitution, expected later this year.
It comes as Senator Thorpe, whose term will conclude in 2028, revealed on Monday morning she had quit the minor party to become an upper house crossbencher after clashing with colleagues over her position on the Voice.
The Victorian senator said Greens MPs, members and supporters had voiced support for the Voice, which put her "at odds" with grassroots activists calling for Treaty before Voice.
Senator Thorpe announced she could no longer remain in the party as a result, adding her resignation left her now able to "speak freely" and "without being constrained".
"Now, I will be able to speak freely, on all issues, from a sovereign perspective, without being constrained by portfolios and agreed party positions," Senator Thorpe said.
"... I want to represent that movement fully in this Parliament. It has become clear to me, that I can't do that from within the Greens."
Senator Thorpe did not yet formally declare her position on the Voice but said would continue to vote with the Greens on climate policy.
Senator Thorpe said she wanted to become the leader of the "Blak sovereignty" movement.
"My focus from now is to grow and amplify the Blak Sovereign Movement across the nation," she said.
She thanked Mr Bandt and deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi but would not comment further on her time with the Greens, taking no questions at the Monday press conference.
Mr Bandt said he was "truly sad" over Senator Thorpe's resignation, saying the passionate senator left the Greens with "an enormous amount of respect".
"She is a fighter for her people. She has helped put Treaty, and raising the age of criminal responsibility on the parliamentary agenda," he said on Monday afternoon.
Senator Thorpe will now join a handful of key crossbench senators the Albanese government will need to deal with to pass legislation through the upper house.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over the weekend called on politicians from all sides of the chamber to come together and support the proposed Voice to Parliament.
Mr Albanese said politicians should reject the "false choice" critics have posed between constitutional recognition and practical outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
It's expected legislation to hold the referendum will be introduced in the second half of 2023.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
