Member for Canberra Alicia Payne runs inaugural Canberra Forum to discover priority issues of region

By Michelle Slater
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Canberra uni student Jack Golson-Lai takes part in the inaugural Canberra Forum on Saturday. Picture supplied

Renewable energy, social justice and community voices having more sway in decision making are the hot topics as decided by a group of engaged Canberrans to take to the Albanese Government.

