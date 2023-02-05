The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Katy Gallagher says Robodebt reflects very poorly on the public service, reform will take years

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Katy Gallagher. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The "massive failure" of robodebt will be felt throughout the bureaucracy for years to come, Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.