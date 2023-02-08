Bob is a fan of seaborne freight: "The most energy efficient way by far to move cargo is on water. That's why goods shipped from halfway around the world can be sold at competitive prices. More of Australia's population is coastal than almost anywhere else in the world, so we are uniquely well placed to benefit from coastal trade. So, why don't we? Firstly, thanks to ill-considered cabotage charges it is cheaper to ship from an Australian port to China, then back to Australia than to go directly between two Australian ports. Secondly, those who gain from the present system have powerful voices. Thirdly, the maritime unions (yes the ones who went on strike at the height of World War II) pretty much destroyed the Australian merchant marine. They are more reasonable nowadays than a decade or two ago, but the legacy is still there. All of this is fixable if the political will exists. If we are serious about reducing global warming and habitat destruction we need to stop fiddling in the margins of vehicle exhaust emissions and look at the big picture instead."