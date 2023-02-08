Canberra records coolest year since 1996 with more rain on the way

Canberra was the country's "notable exception" in 2022, recording the coolest average temperature since 1996 and the seventh wettest year.
The Bureau of Meteorology's annual weather statement showed Australia was wetter and warmer in 2022.
Australia's national mean temperature was 0.50 degrees warmer than the 1961-1990 average, making 2022 the equal-22nd-warmest year on record.
Last year was also the third consecutive year of La Nina in Australia, with the nationally-averaged rainfall 26 per cent above the 1961-1990 average of 587.8 millimetres, making 2022 the ninth-wettest year on record for Australia.
Most capital cities recorded a mean maximum temperature for 2022 within one degree of average, compared to observations in recent decades.
However, Canberra was a "notable exception" with daytime temperatures 1.8 degrees below average, recording an average maximum temperature of 19.3 degrees in 2022, making it the coolest year since 1996.
Canberra also recorded the seventh wettest year on record, with a total of 892.4 millimetres of rainfall in 2022.
This rainfall is expected to continue with a thunderstorm on the way for southern parts of the ACT and Canberra.
Spokesperson for the Bureau of Meteorology, Morgan Pumpa said there is a chance of severe thunderstorms in southern parts of the ACT on Thursday.
"The forecast for the chance of severe thunderstorms includes the chance of some damaging winds, large hail and also some heavy rainfall," she said.
"For Canberra, we could still see the chance of some moderate bursts of rain and if we do see that moderate burst of rain within thunderstorms, it may lead to flash flooding."
She said the Bureau forecasts some thunderstorms continuing on Friday before Canberrans can expect sunny conditions returning on Saturday.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
