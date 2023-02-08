The spiralling cost of living is seeing more charities than ever seek help from the Canberra Day Appeal which was launched on Wednesday.
The appeal, organised by Hands Across Canberra, will accept donations from now until Canberra Day, Monday, March 13, helping everyone from the homeless to people at risk of suicide to children living in poverty.
Donations can be made at canberraday.org.au.
The highlight of the appeal is the Hands Up For Canberra Giving Day, a 48-hour fundraising frenzy on March 8 and 9.
Hands Across Canberra CEO Peter Gordon said a record-breaking more than 100 charities had signed up to be part of the fundraising.
"For us, this year has been noticeably different. We had a number of charities outside our network reaching out to us to join this year's campaign," he said.
"And the reason is simple - people in Canberra are struggling due to the increasing cost of living.
"The volume of people approaching charities has increased, and the uptick of new clients - people who previously didn't need any charity support - is very real.
"Families are being pushed over the edge from 'just getting by' to 'we need help'. And it's not just financial help.
"Fathers and mothers feel as though they are failing their families, which is adversely affecting their mental health. Children are undergoing drastic changes due to tightening family budgets and are feeling more isolated and uncertain.
"Our pensioners and those living with a disability went from surviving to only having one meal a day.
"If it weren't for our charities, then many more of our local families and individuals would be in real trouble."
The Canberra Day Appeal is all about urging people to "give where they live" and help local charities.
"From today, every $1 donated will become $2 for the first $5000 raised for charities with matched funding, so your donation can go much further. Not to mention, every donation over $2 is tax deductible," Mr Gordon said.
The matched funding is made available from Hands Across Canberra and corporate partners.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
