The ACT will consider how to futureproof its poker machines to introduce cashless gaming if NSW bans cash statewide, the Gaming Minister has said.
Shane Rattenbury said the technology the ACT was investigating to lower bet and credit limits on poker machines in the territory would also support cashless gaming, which had been proposed by the NSW government.
"We are considering how to futureproof the ACT environment to meet our commitment to progress harm reduction strategies in line with NSW," Mr Rattenbury told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
The NSW government, led by Premier Dominic Perrottet, has said all poker machines in the state would be cashless by December 31, 2028 if the Coalition is re-elected in March.
The policy also includes an optional buyback of 2000 poker machines over five years and players being limited to one bank account when funding the machines.
Credit and automatic top-ups would be banned and VIP lounge signs banned under the NSW proposal.
Mr Perrottet this week said his $344 million policy would be "the largest social community and law enforcement reform in our state's history" and it would "save lives".
ClubsNSW, which represents the registered clubs operating 64,000 pokies statewide, raised concern about the "significant costs and technical challenges" of turning pokies cashless.
NSW Labor has backed a statewide NSW exclusion register and banning political donations from pubs and clubs, but resisted a full implementation of cashless gaming without a trial.
The agreement struck between Labor and the Greens to form government in the ACT includes a commitment to "match or exceed any further harm reduction gaming reforms commenced in NSW, such as cashless gaming". The agreement includes 10 commitments on changes to gaming regulation.
The ACT government announced in April last year it would push ahead with a plan to reduce bet limits from $10 to $5, while also introducing $100 load-up limits, on poker machines.
A timeline released by the government expects a central monitoring system for poker machines would be in operation by November 2024, with consultation on its introduction now underway.
The system would cost up to $18 million but the government said it was confident revenue from the machines would partly cover the cost.
Mr Rattenbury told the Assembly on Thursday an industry working group had been set up to consider technical solutions to achieve the government's aim to introduce bet limits.
"Further detailed feasibility analysis is currently underway, including on the option of introducing a central monitoring system. The government will update stakeholders and the community as this work progresses," he said.
Mr Rattenbury said discussions with the industry would continue to consult with clubs on the implementation of a club refuge plan, which will require clubs to offer space to Canberrans seeking shelter from extreme heat or bushfire smoke.
However, Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson has said she would seek to amend the government's legislation so clubs could not serve alcohol or offer gaming while they are forced to open their doors during government-declared emergencies.
Mr Rattenbury also told the Assembly a further two clubs in the territory had surrendered their authorisation certificates and had become "pokie free", while a further 70 authorisations for poker machines had been surrendered to the government.
There were 3582 gaming machines in use in the ACT in December, down from 5022 in August 2015.
with AAP
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
