ACT will futureproof poker machine system for cashless gaming in line with NSW proposal: Rattenbury

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
ACT Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury, pictured in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT will consider how to futureproof its poker machines to introduce cashless gaming if NSW bans cash statewide, the Gaming Minister has said.

