God I love vaccines. Love them. Since I started having flu shots years ago, I have not had the flu. We have fended off whooping cough and tetanus. I hope to heaven the human papillomavirus vaccine protects my kids from various horrors and we have already seen a dramatic decline in cervical cancers. So, naturally, I've been an enthusiastic proponent of the COVID vaccines even though I really hate needles. I had my fifth shot way before it was fashionable because some shocking bug made me a little vulnerable at the end of last year and my GP was on the case. Now the federal government, based on advice from ATAGI, says all adults aged 18 and over will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot later this month.