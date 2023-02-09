There will be an ACT parliamentary inquiry into the cost of living pressures faced by Canberrans.
A select committee has been established to investigate pressures faced by low income households which are not alleviated by territory or federal government schemes.
The committee will also inquire into how the ACT government can specifically address cost of living pressures in the lead up to the June budget.
The committee was established following a motion from Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee and followed several previous attempts from the Canberra Liberals leader for the government to inquire into poverty in the territory.
But while the government agreed to the motion, Greens and Labor members voted for amendments to have the committee chaired by a Greens member and co-chaired by a Labor member.
"How can Canberrans have any faith that a committee chaired by members of the Labor-Greens government act in the best interests of the community when they have been the driving force of the policy agenda for over 20 years and we have not seen things improve for our vulnerable Canberrans," Ms Lee said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr spoke about the inquiry in the Assembly but took aim at the Opposition Leader, saying she should be supportive when the government announces policies targeted at low-income households.
"I pose the question 'is it possible in the eyes of yourself Ms Lee that there are things the government does are good and deliver good outcomes'," Mr Barr said.
Greens backbencher Johnathan Davis will chair the inquiry. Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said his party was committed to supporting Canberrans struggling with the cost of living.
"This inquiry will be really important to identify what levers we have here to help make life a little easier for Canberrans," he said.
The committee will hand down its findings in May.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
