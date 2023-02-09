The Canberra Times
Jo Clay calls for investment in bus fleet which is smaller now than it was in 1990

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 10 2023 - 5:30am
The Greens' Jo Clay says there are fewer buses. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's bus fleet has shrunk over the last three decades despite the population growing by more than 60 per cent, showing the government has not done enough to invest in public transport, a Greens backbencher says.

