Rest, relax, reset: Retreat to the South Coast to restore your balance

From a retreat point of view, however, it's easy to see why horse riding is included over the weekend. On the surface, it is a relaxing ride through the bush that gets you away from the dramas of everyday life and out enjoying nature. But it does go deeper than that. You're putting your trust in another creature, and while you're in control to some extent, there is always going to be an element that's not in your control. And that's where steed Texas, in my case, takes the reins.