The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Canberra to host its first Nepal Festival on Saturday

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kashi Bhusal, NRNA ACT secretary; Raju Adhikari, NRNA Australia general secretary; Ashish Sapkota, NFC 2023 project manager; Chudamani Sapkota, NFC 2023 event coordinator; and Ashok Basnet, NRNA Australia vice-president/ACT coordinator. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The growing Nepalese community in Canberra will host the inaugural Nepal Festival in Commonwealth Park on Saturday, including a parade, food stalls and cultural performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.