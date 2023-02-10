The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Prices to outpace wage gains until early 2024: RBA

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Workers face real wage cuts through to the end of the year despite private sector salaries growing at their fastest pace in more than a decade as the Reserve Bank of Australia warns that at least two more interest rate hikes may be needed to drag inflation down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.