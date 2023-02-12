Stand back and you can see the real problem is every institution is going at it hard, searching for the best result for their members. This means nobody is looking at the big picture or the flow-on effect elsewhere. Last week doctors spoke at the Press Club lectern Lowe baulked at. Their message was of yet another crisis, this time in front-line healthcare. They insist the old model (in this case the thin and fragile structure representing primary health care) is broken and presented data to back their claims.

