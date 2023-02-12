A 19-year-old man has died after falling off a cliff at Gibraltar Falls on Sunday morning.
ACT Policing said emergency services responded to reports of a man falling off a cliff at the falls at about 11.15am on Sunday.
Members from Tuggeranong Station, Rural Patrol, Search and Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and the Toll Helicopter were dispatched to the man's location.
ACT Parks and Conservation rangers and passers-by were able to provide assistance and first aid until emergency services arrived.
Despite the best efforts of all involved, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACT Policing will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, who has not already spoken to police, is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and please quote 7350276.
ACT Parks and Conservation posted on Facebook last week advising Canberrans not to swim or walk on the falls, despite it being a popular swimming spot.
"Gibraltar Falls is an excellent picnic spot with amazing views from the lookout. However, the cliff edges are extremely dangerous. Serious accidents have occurred here when people have ignored the formal tracks and signs," the post said.
"If you'd like to see the falls while also enjoying a swim, just head to Woods Reserve. From here, a spectacular (and recently upgraded) 1km walking track follows the gorge to Gibraltar Falls."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
