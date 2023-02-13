The Canberra Times
NBN full-fibre broadband rollout to reach 1 million additional homes and businesses

By Karen Barlow
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:15pm
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government has opened the NBN full-fibre broadband rollout to 1 million additional homes and businesses, with more than half of the newly eligible premises in regional areas.

