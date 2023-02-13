The Albanese government has opened the NBN full-fibre broadband rollout to 1 million additional homes and businesses, with more than half of the newly eligible premises in regional areas.
A state-by-state breakdown has been released by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland as the government seeks to deliver its election promise to provide fibre access to 1.5 million Australian premises by 2025.
Under the expanded NBN plan for 1 million new connections, the ACT continues to secure a smaller slice of the rollout with 3088 Canberra premises now eligible in the suburbs of Ainslie, Casey, Dickson, Kingston, Macgregor, Monash and Yarralumla.
Overall, up to 58 per cent of premises, or more than 660,000, included in the upgrade announcement are in regional areas, including Wagga Wagga, Albury, Wodonga, Bendigo, Burnie, Devonport and Goulburn.
"The Albanese government is determined to narrow the digital divide between our major cities and regional communities," Ms Rowland said in a statement.
"For too long, Australians living in regional centres and the bush have had to deal with slow speeds and dropouts because of inferior copper technology rolled out by the Liberals and Nationals."
While at least another 500,000 premises are expected to be added to the NBN connection list, the government has detailed a program to upgrade 264,967 homes and businesses in NSW, 208,307 in Victoria, 182,142 in Queensland and 132,139 in Western Australia.
In South Australia, there are 88,162 newly eligible premises. In Tasmania there are 17,998 and the Northern Territory has 6367.
A $2.4 billion equity investment over four years was outlined in the October budget to fund the NBN election promise.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
