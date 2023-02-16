We've given our news app a major makeover, making it faster, smoother and better, and giving you access to even more great content.
We've listened to your feedback, and made a number of big improvements. But we've also kept all the things that you loved about the old app.
The new and improved The Canberra Times news app is now live for iOS and Android devices, and available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Articles now load faster than ever before and they're presented in a more intuitive way, with our most popular sections all at your fingertips.
Plus, we've added even more content. You can browse through all the sections available on the website, to keep on top of the latest news in the topics that interest you the most.
Our enhanced digital print replica, Today's Paper, has also had a big update. We've made it easier to navigate, and made it much easier to read on your mobile phone.
All your favourite puzzles are still there - from crosswords, to sudokus, the jigsaw, codewords and splitwords. These are in addition to the puzzles available on our homepage.
Puzzles and Today's Paper are exclusive content for our premium subscribers. Subscribers on a basic plan can upgrade their accounts here.
The app allows for offline reading of Today's Paper, which means you can download it at home and then read it wherever you are, whether that is on your morning commute, at the coffee shop or while you are enjoying your summer break at the beach.
Here are a few of the improvements:
The Canberra Times managing editor John-Paul Moloney said he was confident readers will find the improved app a better experience.
"The Canberra Times subscribers deserve a world-class app, and that's what we're offering them with this upgrade. It makes it even easier to keep up with the latest news, sport and opinion from the ACT and the nation," he said.
If you're already using the app and have auto-updates turned on, you'll see it in the next few days. If you have auto-updates turned off, then you'll need to go to your account in the Apple App Store or Google Play store and manually update your app.
If you're a subscriber and don't already have the app, you can download it for iOS and Android devices from the Apple Store and Google Play. The app needs iOS 14 or Android 8 or higher to run.
The Canberra Times app is available to our digital subscribers only. New subscribers can sign up in the app or direct on our website.
Puzzles and Today's Paper are available to premium subscribers only. Basic subscribers can upgrade to a premium subscription by signing into My Account on our website and select the option "Change subscription plan".
We will be monitoring reader feedback during the coming weeks and months and will continue to listen to feedback from our readers.
Please email feedback@canberratimes.com.au with any thoughts or suggestions. Of course, if you love the new app please give us a five-star rating in the App Store and let your friends know about it.
Thanks for reading The Canberra Times. We love our new app, and we think you will too.
Download the app now on your iOS device or on your Android device.
Journalist at The Canberra Times
