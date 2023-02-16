The Canberra Times
The Canberra Times Apple iOS and android news app gets major upgrade

David Mclennan
By David McLennan
Updated February 17 2023 - 6:20am, first published 5:30am
The Canberra Times news app has had a big upgrade.

We've given our news app a major makeover, making it faster, smoother and better, and giving you access to even more great content.





Canberra Times digital editor

Journalist at The Canberra Times

