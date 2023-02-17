The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tim the Yowie Man | Mt Ainslie labyrinth damaged but now it's come full circle

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since this column "outed" Julie Rickwood as creator of the Mt Ainslie community labyrinth in 2011, I've hardly heard from her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.