Meanwhile, long-term Canberra resident Stephen Macdonald of Belconnen not only recalls driving past it many times with his parents on the way to Sydney in the 1960s and 70s but also reveals Johnny Heap recorded a song titled The Hordern Tree for his 1982 album of the same name. The YouTube page where you can listen to the song (it's actually not too bad) provides a timeline of the tree which was a logo for the Hordern chain of stores.