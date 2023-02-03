The first is that, shortly after purchasing the property, then called Mansfield Park, in 1910, Anthony Hordern took a cursory glance at his bookshelf and seeing the word Milton on the spine of a copy of Paradise Lost immediately changed the name of his new property. For the great unwashed (yes, that includes me), Paradise Lost is an epic poem in blank verse by the 17th-century English poet John Milton. The second version is somewhat less romantic and suggests Hordern named it after the NSW south coast town of Milton, which was founded by his grandfather John Booth.