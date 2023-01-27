The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tim the Yowie Man | Wee Jasper's secret maternity cave for eastern bentwing bats

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
January 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's hot, humid and thunder rumbles threateningly around nearby hills. A river of sweat runs down my back and between plucking blackberry thorns out of my socks I swat swarms of blood-thirsty mosquitos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.