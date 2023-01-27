Eastern bentwing bats can live up to 20 years.

Each summer, tens of thousands of female eastern bentwing bats migrate up to 300km to large limestone caves in southern NSW to deliver and rear their pups. The females congregate here for the entire summer, leaving in autumn to disperse across the landscape.

Although Dr Doug Mills would "dearly love" to venture into the Wee Jasper maternity cave, it's unlikely he, or anyone else for that matter, will for the foreseeable future. "Histoplasmosis [a fungal infection that can lurk in bat guano, and which left untreated can be fatal] infected a group of scouts here in 1972," explains Doug, adding, "since then, adventure cavers stay well clear of here, which is actually good thing for the bats".

Banded bats from the Wee Jasper colony have been found as far afield as Eden and Gabo Island, off the East Gippsland coast in Victoria.

The bats fly up to 30km a night to a foraging site.

If it's raining, they will still fly out, but may not be as successful in foraging for insects as the rain makes it harder for the bats to echo-locate their prey.

From mid-February, Doug will also count the pups as they join their mothers on their nightly foray for food.

A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service study of eastern bentwing bats is undertaken on the national parks' estate at two of three known large maternity colonies in NSW, highlighting the critical role of national parks in the effective conservation of threatened species.

NPWS is the first national parks agency in Australia to commit to a zero extinctions target, and one of the first globally, and NPWS' Threatened Species Framework outlines a series of actions to meet its commitment of zero extinctions and to restore threatened species populations.