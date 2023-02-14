The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Federal MP's electorate offices to have Chinese surveillance cameras replaced

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 2:28pm
Senator Don Farrell. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Chinese-made surveillance cameras are set to be removed from 45 federal parliamentarians' electorate offices in the latest move amid spyware fears.

