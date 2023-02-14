Decades of Australian and international research has shown that when children prosper, so do their families and their communities. Frustratingly, we've also seen research piece after research piece demonstrate that, even though we roll out strategies, frameworks and action plans, we continue to let down children and their families. We can't keep making the same mistakes if we truly want to see Australia's children thriving. That's why we come to the National Early Years Summit this week, filled with determination and hope. We've all got a role to play in ensuring the best start to life for our youngest children and the summit is our next opportunity to clarify, prioritise and commit to those roles. Our call to summit participants, whatever role they play, is to be bold and ambitious. To be aspirational and yet pragmatic and open to new ways of working, learning and investing.
It is undisputable that the first 1000 days is a critical time for babies' developing brains. During this time, babies' brains are extremely sensitive to their environment and the circumstances of the relationships around them. This is both a strength and a challenge: significant adversity during this time can have lifelong impacts on child development and subsequent success in adult life (for example, exposure to alcohol during pregnancy and the development of foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, a lifelong condition affecting behaviour and thinking). Conversely, babies' brains are also extremely receptive to positive experiences, relationships and environments, during this time. Indeed, this is reflected in economic research, where interventions in the early years show a high economic return on investment.
However, we know that there is no level playing field. People experiencing adversity or entrenched disadvantage can also face a variety of practical, social, and cultural barriers to engaging with health, community, and other services. These include direct and indirect costs such as access to transport, access and knowledge of health and health systems, and distrust of the services sector, among others. It is not as simple as just expecting parents to break cycles of entrenched disadvantage.
These challenges are real and not easily addressed, often caught up in wider societal conversations about poverty, how we value children and childhood, and the role of government in private family life. None of which come with off-the-shelf, ready to implement solutions. This doesn't mean it's not important we discuss and debate how we best respond.
For mothers facing adversity, Sustained Nurse Home Visiting is one of the best-evidenced interventions. The right@home program has been reviewed in Australia's largest and longest-running randomise controlled trial and is now one of only three trials internationally that has followed children up to school age. There is strong evidence of mothers feeling supported and that their parenting skills have improved, maternal mental health and children's literacy. In short, these programs help provide a safer more stable environment for children, one in which they can better learn and prepare for school, and one in which their mother can have improved mental health outcomes through being professionally supported in the home.
And while states and territories across Australia support maternal, child and family health nurses to undertake development checks - this can vary from six to 15 depending on location. And things don't get any clearer when we turn to the time before school. Across Australia the terms pre-schools, prep and kindergarten are used differently - resulting in confusion for parents when they move, talk to friends across state borders, or access information online. If we seek to address disadvantage by rolling out new programs, we need to understand why current programs aren't meeting the need. Confusion over ages, stages and supports make this tricky. But a one-size fits all isn't the answer either. A universal response cannot mean a uniform response. While we increase the basic levels of support we know different families and different communities will need tailored approaches.
The task then for the participants of Friday's summit will be to kick off a process that delivers a truly national strategy. An ambitious strategy that creates national consistency without diminishing local decision making and the voices of children and their families. A bold national strategy that leaves no child, no family or community behind, irrespective of their postcode. We, and all our children, need a pragmatic strategy that recognises that while we can't change the system overnight, we can make big leaps forward when we recognise and fulfil our roles in a world's best early childhood experience.
