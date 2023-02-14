Decades of Australian and international research has shown that when children prosper, so do their families and their communities. Frustratingly, we've also seen research piece after research piece demonstrate that, even though we roll out strategies, frameworks and action plans, we continue to let down children and their families. We can't keep making the same mistakes if we truly want to see Australia's children thriving. That's why we come to the National Early Years Summit this week, filled with determination and hope. We've all got a role to play in ensuring the best start to life for our youngest children and the summit is our next opportunity to clarify, prioritise and commit to those roles. Our call to summit participants, whatever role they play, is to be bold and ambitious. To be aspirational and yet pragmatic and open to new ways of working, learning and investing.