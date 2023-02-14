The Canberra Times
Government on track for its Commonwealth fleet electric vehicle transition by 2025, Senate estimates told

Updated February 16 2023 - 1:35pm, first published February 15 2023 - 6:40am
The Department of Finance has 305 low-emissions vehicles on order. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

About half of the Australian government's new Commonwealth fleet leases this year will be low-emissions vehicles, but how it will support this transition with charging infrastructure remains unclear.

