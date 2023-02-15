The Canberra Times
Amanda Vanstone | Now the the time to change the date of Australia Day

Amanda Vanstone
Amanda Vanstone
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
The Aboriginal flag is projected onto the Sydney Opera House during Australia Day celebrations. Picture Getty Images

Now that Australia Day has passed we can consider its future without all the controversy that hovers around the day. The date itself means nothing to me. It is particular to the arrival of the British and to New South Wales. It is not when Australia was formed. It's not even when the English first landed. It is the date Governor Phillip raised the British flag. It may have some greater meaning to people in NSW but not to me and many other Australians.

Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

