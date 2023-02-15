We are all here together now. We need to move forward together. We are no longer a British colony or outpost, despite our history. We have citizens from over 200 ethnic groups around the world. Whatever has happened in the past that's where we are now. The non-Indigenous Australians today are not responsible for what others did hundreds of years ago. Why should a young boy or girl who comes here from India or Ukraine full of hope for a brighter future be made to bear the burden of the wrongs of others. It is crazy. Frankly it is also cruel. Additionally, those activists who present nothing but an angry face do their cause little good. Seriously, no one wants to sit next to the angry grump. It just doesn't work.