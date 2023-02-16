The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

What's wrong with Peter Dutton's Coalition

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
February 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is Peter Dutton the right man to be leading the Coalition? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

I have a natural inclination towards the progressive side of politics but that doesn't mean I want conservative political parties to disappear. Part of the way to progress is the open and lively discussion and dissection of policies and approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.