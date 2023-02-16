Let me direct you to Dutton's "nopology" (appropriating the Prime Minister's neologism of the "Noalition"). It's not the first time the conservative side has struggled with Indigenous rights but it is the latest and it will not be the last. In this instance, Dutton apologised for not attending prime minister Kevin Rudd's apology some 15 years ago. He's said before that he made a mistake but this time, he was doing it in an attempt to prove he had matured since 2008. And he made his comments this time on the anniversary of the apology at Parliament House: "I've apologised for that in the past, and I repeat that apology again today."