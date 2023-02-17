The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Salt review: New photographic works by Sammy Hawker depict places of quiet magic

By Brian Rope
February 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sammy Hawker, Broulee Salt Sketch (detail).

Salt, Sammy Hawker (including Dark Crystals collaboration | Sammy Hawker, Jessica Hamilton & Sam Tomkins). Mixing Room Gallery, until March 25.

Salt is a new exhibition by ACT-based visual artist Sammy Hawker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.