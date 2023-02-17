Brent Barling joined Coles as a 15-year-old checkout operator in Queanbeyan.
Twenty years later, he still works for the supermarket giant, at Coles in Gungahlin, where he is the customer service manager.
"I've been at Gungahlin for the last three years but I've worked at every store across Canberra," he said.
"The company is such a great business to work for. I love the social side of it, meeting all the customers. I've met a lot of great team members over the years who have also become good friends."
Brent, 35, from Belconnen has been chosen by Coles to represent the company at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras next weekend, walking side by side his colleagues, all proud members of the LGBTQI+ community.
It's the first time he'll march in the iconic parade along Oxford Street, part of an inaugural Coles float and the company's sponsorship of WorldPride and the Mardi Gras.
"Coles is providing some pretty cool costumes that they have for the team to wear," Brent said.
"I'm over the moon. I'm absolutely stoked that Coles have this opportunity to sponsor WorldPride and obviously having worked for the company for so long, this is like 'bucket list' for me.
"And it's assume to go and be who I am and represent our business and show that everyone is welcome, no who you are, what cultural background you have."
And he's hoping to get a spot at the front of the Coles float, which will have the theme Everyone is welcome at our table.
"I went to Mardi Gras a few years ago and even watching it from the street, the vibe in the air. It's just beautiful," he said.
"Being involved is going to be out of this world. We have got our choreography ready and we'll just be doing that to whatever music they're playing in the parade."
At Coles, Brent is also a State Pride and Diversity Lead, meaning he is a port of call for any team members who require support.
He says it's a long way from starting in the industry as a 15-year-old.
"Me growing up through Coles, you never really talked about pride and diversity and inclusion back then but within the last three years, Coles has been really supportive," he said.
The Mardi Gras parade will be next Saturday, February 25 in Sydney from 6pm to 11pm. It's the first parade back along Oxford Street since 2020 and 12,500 marchers and more than 200 floats are expected.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.