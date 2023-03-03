We need some big changes to Medicare to keep our health system strong

The Australian Medical Association, however, despite participating in these documents, seems far from satisfied with what it anticipates will be the government's response, and it may have a point. Its concerns appear to lie with the lack of any immediate intention to address the issues with general practice, which is behind much of the current public concern. General practice seems to be losing its attraction as a specialty as it lacks the status and financial rewards of other specialities - despite in many ways, it being a more demanding role than those of other specialists who have advanced training in increasingly narrow areas of practice. It seems likely that a revamped system would need to envisage a potentially larger role for GPs, with GPs being the centre of a team-based approach involving allied and other health professionals and dealing with the whole person and their family and community, rather than the isolated super specialised branches of medicine being provided by other medical specialists. That would require that GPs are afforded at least equivalent remuneration and status as other medical specialists.