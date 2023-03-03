The Canberra Times
Opinion

We need some big changes to Medicare to keep our health system strong

By Ian Ring
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
It seems likely that a revamped system would need to envisage a potentially larger role for GPs. Picture Shutterstock

Australia owes a lot to John Deeble and Dick Scotton, two health economists who were the architects of Medicare. That system has served Australia well. Australia is now one of the healthiest countries in the world with a life expectancy well above the OECD average, and at 83.0 years, not far behind Japan, the leading country (84.4 years).

