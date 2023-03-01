The federal government has launched a new mobile app after views to My Health Record gained a whopping 76.2 million views in the past financial year.
The my health app was launched on Thursday to make it easier for people to access their own health information instead of navigating through the embattled myGov portal.
It comes as people attempting to view their health records leapt 290 per cent in the 12 months to June 2022, up from 19.4 million clicks on the previous period year.
The app is letting users check their health records from the home screen, including medicine use, pathology results, vaccination history and upcoming immunisations.
Users can also track their allergies, view hospital discharge summaries, share documents and view multiple records with authorised access including those of kids under 14.
New health data is automatically downloaded onto the app's interface as soon as it is available on My Health Record.
The Australian Digital Health Agency found that almost two-thirds of people regularly use their mobile phones to access, share and manage their health information.
It developed the app with data protection against external interference, and integrated with encryption with the My Health Record platform.
The digital health agency conducted interviews, surveys, accessibility and usability testing with users and medical professionals from a range of backgrounds and health needs.
It comes as an independent audit into the myGov system found significant flaws in how people were attempting to access services and information.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten was handed a review in January, with 10 recommendations including a five-year revamp of the digital platform.
The audit found that the people in need of the most support, including welfare recipients and those in crisis, often had the greatest challenge accessing government digital services.
Australian Digital Health Agency chief executive Amanda Cattermole said providing easy access to trusted health information was "one of the hallmarks" of a modern health system.
Ms Cattermole said the app provided a simple way to efficiently see, store, and share documents, and would be will be continually improved to respond to people's needs
"One of the things we have learned from the surge in use of My Health Record is that around 75 per cent of interactions between the system and users occurred on mobile devices," Ms Cattermole said.
"Having this information right at users' fingertips can help facilitate greater engagement and support throughout the entirety of their health and wellness journey."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
