The system has tests for tests, designed to pigeon hole you into your little box of inadequacy. You have to go through means testing, which doesn't just take you into account, but also your spouse, meaning that if your spouse earns over the threshold, your individual position is skewed to that - you are no longer an independent person, but an extension of your spouse. You also go through liquid asset tests, where you must disclose how much you have in savings, and if you are a single person with no dependents and have $5500 or more in the bank, you will face a waiting period prior to receiving financial support, leaving you with no back up to make up the shortfall of the payment once it does arrive.