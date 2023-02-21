The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Vigilante' child abuse material mission costs former ACT public servant David Horner career

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Horner hides under an umbrella while sprinting from court, having spent hours attempting to avoid being photographed. Picture by Blake Foden

A former public servant has been forced to collect garbage for a living after embarking upon a "highly risky, vigilante" mission to rid the internet of child abuse material.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.