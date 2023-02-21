The board of inquiry tasked with investigating the conduct of criminal justice agencies in the aborted Parliament House rape case has called for submissions from "anyone with information that might help".
Retired Queensland judge Walter Sofronoff KC is chairing the inquiry, which will look at whether police and prosecutors breached, or failed to act in accordance with, their duties during the high-profile case.
If he finds they did, the former Queensland Court of Appeal president will examine "the reasons and motives for their actions".
Mr Sofronoff will also consider the circumstances surrounding the release of a letter that revealed tensions between police, who had concerns about charging Bruce Lehrmann with raping Brittany Higgins, and ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC, who has accused investigators of pressuring him to drop the matter.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied sexually assaulting Ms Higgins at Parliament House in March 2019, when the pair worked for then defence industry minister Linda Reynolds as Liberal Party staffers.
Subsequent concerns about public confidence in the territory's criminal justice agencies led the ACT government to order the independent board of inquiry, which will also scrutinise the support Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates provided Ms Higgins during the trial.
The inquiry is due to report to Chief Minister Andrew Barr, who has described the case as one "laced with politics", before the end of June.
Its recently created website shows it plans to hold a public directions hearing, where the next steps in a matter are generally determined, in April.
Ahead of that, Mr Sofronoff has asked "anyone with information that might help [him] investigate the conduct of criminal justice agencies" in Mr Lehrmann's case to make a written submission or contact the inquiry's executive director, Helen Banks, via BOI.Information@inquiry.gov.au.
"This includes lawyers, public servants, police, journalists and members of the public," the website says.
Submissions are open until 5pm on April 11.
More information on how to make a submission, and how any contributions will be used, can be found on the inquiry's website.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
