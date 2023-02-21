The Canberra Times
Inquiry into trial of Bruce Lehrmann, who denies raping Brittany Higgins, calls for submissions

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:10am
Walter Sofronoff KC, centre, will examine the conduct of authorities in the case of Bruce Lehrmann, right, who denied raping Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures by Murray Gleeson Chambers, Karleen Minney

The board of inquiry tasked with investigating the conduct of criminal justice agencies in the aborted Parliament House rape case has called for submissions from "anyone with information that might help".

BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

