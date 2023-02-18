The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Michael Cooper, 35, of Kambah, faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of thefts

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 18 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have levelled 17 charges against a man accused of using a stolen number plate to drive off without paying for fuel, among a raft of other alleged offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.