Police have levelled 17 charges against a man accused of using a stolen number plate to drive off without paying for fuel, among a raft of other alleged offences.
Michael Cooper, 35, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
He is yet to enter pleas for 17 new charges including: making off without payment, burglary, theft, obtaining property by deception, two counts each of disqualified driving, using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.
He also faces three counts each of using a number plate not properly issued, and unlawful possession of stolen property.
Cooper was on bail for a series of other motor vehicle and theft related charges at the time of the latest alleged crimes.
The Kambah man was arrested on Friday night after police conducted a search warrant in Kambah.
Police claim they located evidence connecting Cooper to a burglary committed in Fyshwick on February 6.
On Friday, officers approached Cooper in Weston Creek and found him with keys to a Volkswagen Golf which they claim was a breach of his bail.
Police allege the Golf was found nearby with stolen number plates and had been used to steal fuel from petrol stations.
Cooper is also accused of stealing $300 worth of gift cards and a credit card.
Legal Aid lawyer Ewan Small applied for bail for his client, citing special or exceptional circumstances favoured Cooper's release from custody.
Mr Small told the court Cooper had completed residential rehabilitation late last year and had been drug free since then.
He argued substance abuse was a factor in Cooper's past alleged crimes and being drug-free was "no mean feat considering his history".
Magistrate Glenn Theakston denied Cooper bail.
He said Cooper should be "congratulated" for his rehabilitation but the most recent charges suggested he was still allegedly committing offences.
"The fact the defendant may be in the early but significant stages of moving beyond drugs does not directly address the circumstances of reoffending," Mr Theakston said.
Cooper is scheduled to reappear in court on March 6.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
