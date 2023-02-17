The Canberra Times
Man dies on Coulton Road, Wallaroo, near Yass, after becoming trapped by truck tray

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 18 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:26am
A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped by the tray of a truck he was driving, NSW Police say.

