A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped by the tray of a truck he was driving, NSW Police say.
A NSW Police spokesperson said that just after 8pm on Friday, emergency services were called to Coulton Road, Wallaroo, about 45kms south of Yass, after reports a man had been found seriously injured on the side of the road.
"A passer-by rendered aid to the man, who appeared to be trapped by the tray of the truck he had been driving," they said.
ACT Ambulance paramedics treated the man, however, he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s.
Officers from the Hume Police District established a crime scene and have notified SafeWork NSW.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
