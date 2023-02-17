The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Shae Elliott granted bail in ACT Magistrates Court, accused of Grindr match theft

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Elliott, who was granted bail in court on Friday. Picture Facebook

A robber accused of having "light fingers" and stealing perfume, a watch and shoes from a man he matched with on Grindr will be released from jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.