A robber accused of having "light fingers" and stealing perfume, a watch and shoes from a man he matched with on Grindr will be released from jail.
Shae Frank Charles Elliott, 22, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Elliott has pleaded not guilty to six charges of theft, which arose from a single incident in July last year.
He is accused of stealing two pairs of shoes, $400 in cash, a watch, a jacket and perfume from a man he met on the dating app Grindr.
Elliott, of Kambah, was on parole for a robbery involving a different Grindr match at the time of the alleged offences.
Court documents state when Elliott was most recently arrested on July 31, police allegedly found the jacket in his car.
The perfume was allegedly located in a vehicle belonging to his housemate, who said he had left it there.
Police claim Elliott told investigators the alleged victim gave him the jacket and the watch.
In court on Friday, defence lawyer Edward Chen argued for his client to be released on bail, saying the alleged victim had no ongoing safety concerns.
"The allegation is that [Elliott] is a man who has light fingers and steals things," he said.
Mr Chen told the court any further time in custody would be "crushing".
A prosecutor opposed bail, arguing Elliott was likely to commit offences and posed a danger to the community.
Magistrate Beth Campbell granted the man bail, with a $2000 surety, to live with his partner in Sydney.
He will not be released until next week, however, because his parole for the robbery was cancelled and he must finish serving his sentence for that offence.
"You've got an awful record, you've done a lot of bad things already and you're only young," Ms Campbell told the defendant.
"This is make or break time for you."
Elliott is set to appear in court again on March 15, for the start a two-day hearing in relation to the theft charges.
He was also originally accused of drugging and raping his latest alleged victim, but prosecutors subsequently withdrew charges that included sexual intercourse without consent.
Mr Chen told the court on Friday those charges had been dropped due to a lack of evidence.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
