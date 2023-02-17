The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former Nomads bikie Mohammed Nchouki refused bail ahead of ACT Court of Appeal hearing

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 17 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former bikie boss will remain behind bars after failing to convince a judge he has reasonable prospects of successfully challenging a jail sentence imposed over an "unequivocally offensive" phone rant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.