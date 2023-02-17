A robber who stole a police car and then carjacked a woman has been released from jail in a "carrot and stick approach".
He also admits smashing glass panels while in jail after not being able to access cigarettes.
Antony Adrian Schuster, 28, received a 15-month intensive correction order in the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court on Thursday.
The Amaroo man has admitted stealing a police car and dragging a woman from her vehicle in a carjacking among a raft of other offences.
He previously pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, aggravated dangerous driving, driving while unlicensed, possessing stolen property, and two counts each of car theft and property damage.
Court documents state that in March 2022, Schuster stole a white Mercedes.
When police found the Mercedes in O'Connor and approached Schuster and co-offender George George, the 28-year-old man ran away and was chased by officers on foot.
Schuster ran to the rear yard of a property and "shoulder barged" an aluminium fence.
Circling back, he then got into the unlocked police car and drove away.
Driving up to the intersection of Miller Street and Macarthur Avenue, Schuster stopped the police vehicle in the middle of the road to face oncoming traffic.
He then exited the police car and ran to a Suzuki, opening the driver's door and telling her to "get out, get out".
The victim froze and Schuster grabbed her by her jacket, pulling her from the car onto the road.
The woman then fell under the open car door and was briefly trapped.
Schuster then drove away, leaving the victim lying in the middle of the road.
In court, prosecutor Rhiannon McGlinn said this had been a "harrowing" experience for the victim who was now fearful to drive.
Schuster has also admitted reaching speeds of about 170km/h in an 80km/h zone, and 150km/h in a 60km/h zone while evading police in a separate incident in February last year.
While in custody in March last year at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, Schuster and a group of other inmates refused to leave a gym and head back to their cells.
The court heard this was in protest because they were unable to access cigarettes.
Schuster threw gym equipment to smash glass panels, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the jail.
In response to questions from Aboriginal elders, Schuster told the Galambany court he used illicit drugs from a young age "as a coping mechanism to get through and deal with what I go through every day".
He read a letter out to the court, expressing his desire to make amends.
"I want to be an active member of the community and put this life behind me while I've got the chance," he said.
Defence lawyer Taden Kelliher urged the court to consider a sentence served in the community "as a carrot and stick approach".
Mr Kelliher said drug and alcohol support would allow his client to "keep on the straight and narrow, which is something he seems committed to doing".
During sentencing, special magistrate Anthony Hopkins said Schuster had shown "growing bravery" in owning up to the crimes.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
