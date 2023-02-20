The Canberra Times
ACT Magistrates Court jails John Papali'i over 'shocking' attack outside Fiction nightclub in Civic

By Blake Foden
February 20 2023 - 9:00pm
John Papali'i in action for the Queanbeyan Blues in 2022. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A magistrate has taken a swipe at a Canberra Raider's character reference while jailing the State of Origin star's younger brother for knocking a man unconscious in a "shocking" alcohol-fuelled attack.

