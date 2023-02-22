The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Royal Canberra Show bags given to young patients at Canberra's Women and Children's Hospital

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Royal Canberra Show starts on Friday and while that's great for kids across the city, for children in hospital, it's a hard thing knowing they probably won't be able to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.