The Royal Canberra Show starts on Friday and while that's great for kids across the city, for children in hospital, it's a hard thing knowing they probably won't be able to go.
Canberra FM and the Royal National Capital Agricultural Society put that right on Tuesday when they distributed showbags to children receiving treatment at the Women and Children's Hospital.
The showbags were given to the children in the hospital playground and around the wards.
Hit! radio hosts Ned Breward and Josh Torney were on hand to help, saying it was a privilege to help bring some normality to the children's lives.
"When I was a kid, this was my favourite part of the show, the showbags," Josh said.
Abbey Rawson, 9, of Jervis Bay, received her showbag before she was due to go into surgery at the Canberra hospital.
"The gift bag has made me really happy and I'm glad that this hospital is doing this. And I'm really grateful that they're doing this. Thank you," she said.
Assistant director of nursing, paediatrics, Donna Cleary, said the showbags were a treat but could also have a real impact on the children's recovery.
"You know, young children when they're in hospital, it can be quite traumatic for them and being here and having the opportunity to be given a showbag can put a smile on their faces," she said.
"The show society and Canberra FM are doing an amazing job in providing the showbags and the generosity that goes with that is incredible. So thank you to both of them.
"For the children, just to see a smile on their face, to distract them for half an hour, it can just make such a difference to their day," he said.
Royal National Capital Agricultural Society chief executive officer Geoff Cannock said the show wasn't a show without showbags.
"This is about Australian culture. The first showbag was about 1938, I think. And it's such a pleasure for us to be able to provide this moment of joy for children in the hospital," he said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
