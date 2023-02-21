The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT organ donor consent rates up, but registrations down

MS
By Michelle Slater
February 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entrants line up to start the Donate Life Walk. Picture by Rohan Thomson

More Canberrans are consenting to donate the organs of their deceased loved ones, but only a quarter of the population is registered, according to the latest Commonwealth data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.