The ACT Brumbies have continued their re-signing mission with Connal McInerney set to announce a contract extension on the same day coach Stephen Larkham will confirm the hooker's shock comeback to the starting XV.
The 27 year old is set to remain with the club until at least the end of next season and will be one of several fresh faces in the team for Friday night's season opener against the NSW Waratahs.
Emerging props Blake Schoupp and Rhys van Nek are expected to be named in a squad also featuring Nic White and Allan Alaalatoa.
McInerney's extension comes as Brumbies officials attempt to lock down a host of off-contract stars.
Captain Allan Alaalatoa signed a four-year deal last month, while the club remains eager to retain the likes of Rob Valetini, Tom Wright and Len Ikitau.
The arrival of Eddie Jones has put a number of talks on hold as he maps out his vision for the future.
McInerney made his Wallabies debut in 2021, however he has endured a challenging road since then.
The hooker fell down the Brumbies pecking order last season as he battled a string of untimely injuries and sat behind Folau Fainga'a, Lachlan Lonergan and emerging star Billy Pollard. McInerney featured in just four matches in 2022.
Fainga'a's departure and Larkham's arrival as coach have triggered a fresh wave of competition for positions and McInerney beat out Lonergan for the No.2 jumper on Friday night.
The 23 year old will start from the bench, while Pollard will miss the early weeks of the season with a hand injury. Pathways coach John Ulugia will step up if another hooker goes down.
While McInerney's call up will come as a shock to some, the hooker was a standout performer in the team's two trial matches and has impressed throughout the preseason.
Larkham is preparing to name a talented squad featuring a mix of youth and experience as the Brumbies look to extend a nine-game winning streak over their fierce rivals.
Emerging star Nick Frost is set to start at lock for the Waratahs clash and is determined to take the first steps on a march towards this year's World Cup
The 23 year old made his Wallabies debut last season in a breakout year and has his eye on the upcoming World Cup.
For now, however, he's preparing to head into enemy territory and silence an expected crowd of more than 30,000 fans at the new Sydney Football Stadium.
"It's always fun playing in front of bigger crowds whether it's home or away," Frost said. "We'll use that energy. They'll be cheering mainly for the Waratahs but it still pumps you up and you try to draw on that.
"It should be good for Australian rugby. It will be a good game, so hopefully it's a good crowd."
Frost was nearly lost to Australian rugby last year. The youngster signed a deal in Japan, before opting to remain with the Brumbies and pursue a Wallabies debut.
His development in the Test arena exceeded many expert predictions and Frost was among Australia's best throughout the spring tour.
Back in Canberra with a new perspective on rugby, the 23 year old is confident the lessons learned last season will translate back to the Super Rugby arena.
"When you go up a level, it seems weird, but a little bit of your job is easier because everyone knows their role and what's expected of them," Frost said.
"To be able to play and challenge yourself against the best players, best teams, it's really enjoyable to understand where you sit. Coming back to the Brumbies, you've got to bring more voice down and bring the things you pick up, especially in the set piece, scrum, maul, lineout."
