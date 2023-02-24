Nogirra Marawili's paintings are dramatic, free-flowing and frequently associated with water and landscape elements and do not consciously represent a sacred narrative. She is quoted as saying in 2017: "I paint water designs. The water. As it crashes onto the rocks at high tide. Sending the spray into the sky ... And also those things on the rocks that I paint as dots are called dungunanin, the barnacles that dress up the rocks. I just do my own design from the outside. Water. Rock. Rocks that stand strong. And the waves that run and crash upon the rocks. The sea spray. This is the painting I do. You may spy on me and think that I am painting sacred things. This would be a lie."