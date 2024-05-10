Unearthed shells inspire artists' joint exhibition

A seashell collection that has remained packed for more than 40 years provided a starting point for Mittagong artists Sally Clarke and Brenda Factor to connect ideas around materiality, memory, place, beauty, value, and the ethics of collecting from nature. Clarke mines representations of shells in art history while drawing on her long-held understandings of the life and structure of molluscs to create her artworks. Factor's wearable vitreous enamels, resembling the shiny desirous surface of cowrie shells, reference the beach-worn surfaces of the broken shells that form part of the marine shore ecology. The show opens on Saturday May 18 at 2pm and runs until June 2. See: anca.net.au.
This exhibition brings together works by 21 visual, fibre and textile artists from the Networks Australia group. For each artist, and each work, the visitor is offered three dimensions, or perspectives. The first are the works themselves, and the second is a "concept board" developed by each artist to reveal the development and execution of each work. Finally, there are photographs by Fiona Bowring of the artists in their studios. The exhibition opens on Thursday May 16 at 6pm and runs until June 9. See: m16artspace.com.au.
This is your last chance to see this exhibition at Manning Clark House featuring the works of 28 artists from around the region and beyond. Staged as part of the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival, the works include ceramics, sculpture, painting, printmaking, glass, textiles, photography, drawing, jewellery, metalwork and assemblage. It's on until May 12. See: manningclark.org.au/events.
Peter Quilter's comedy-drama is set in the dressing room of veteran actress Lydia Martin on the night of her final performance. As Lydia prepares to say farewell to the stage, her family, friends, rivals, and colleagues descend upon her dressing room to deliver gracious goodbyes and settle past scores. It's on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates and times until May 18. See: canberrarep.org.au.
The Canberra Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Ensemble explores joy, love, loss and longing in this concert of works by Australian composers, featuring two premieres of CSO commissions. Peggy Polias's Lacuna is based on a fragment of text from the ancient Greek poet Sappho, exploring the poet's musings on beauty and holding space for the absence of lines lost to history. Michael Bakrnev's The Storm Glass draws inspiration from the evocative poetry of Lisa Gorton to evoke a sense of connection and introspection. Also on the program are two string quartets, Ella Macens' A Love Worth Fighting For and James Henry's Heart Like Snow. The concert is on in Gandel Atrium, National Museum of Australia, on Thursday May 16 at 6.30pm. See: cso.org.au.
