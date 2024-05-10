The Canberra Times
Unearthed shells inspire artists' joint exhibition

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
May 10 2024 - 12:00pm
Tree Secrets 1 at M16 Artspace; Sally Clarke's The Pale Carrier at ANCA Gallery; and Tracing the Grain by Julian Laffan, at Manning Clark House. Pictures supplied
Surface Tension

A seashell collection that has remained packed for more than 40 years provided a starting point for Mittagong artists Sally Clarke and Brenda Factor to connect ideas around materiality, memory, place, beauty, value, and the ethics of collecting from nature. Clarke mines representations of shells in art history while drawing on her long-held understandings of the life and structure of molluscs to create her artworks. Factor's wearable vitreous enamels, resembling the shiny desirous surface of cowrie shells, reference the beach-worn surfaces of the broken shells that form part of the marine shore ecology. The show opens on Saturday May 18 at 2pm and runs until June 2. See: anca.net.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

