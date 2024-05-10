Unearthed shells inspire artists' joint exhibition

This exhibition brings together works by 21 visual, fibre and textile artists from the Networks Australia group. For each artist, and each work, the visitor is offered three dimensions, or perspectives. The first are the works themselves, and the second is a "concept board" developed by each artist to reveal the development and execution of each work. Finally, there are photographs by Fiona Bowring of the artists in their studios. The exhibition opens on Thursday May 16 at 6pm and runs until June 9. See: m16artspace.com.au.