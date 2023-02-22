The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court hears some details about Witness J court case to be revealed

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Witness J at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in America. Picture supplied

New details surrounding a controversial court case, which resulted in a former Australian intelligence officer being jailed, are expected be publicly released after years of secrecy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.