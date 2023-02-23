Construction will begin this year on the $80 million Gold Creek Homestead redevelopment following approval for an aged care and retirement village project.
The ACT government has approved Lendlease's application for a new residential aged care facility on the Ngunnawal site and an extension of the group's adjoining retirement village.
The extension of The Grove will include 45 new two- and three-bedroom independent villas.
Separate to this, the project will also include a new 124-bed residential aged care facility operated by Arcare Aged Care.
The ACT government acquired the homestead, located along Gungahlin Drive, in 1998.
After a failed attempt to sell the homestead in 2018, the government listed it again in 2020.
It exchanged contracts with Lendlease to purchase the site in August 2021. Settlement is imminent and a sale price will be released once complete.
The 4.8-hectare Gold Creek Homestead dates back to 1860 and some of the original structures remain today.
There have been several attempts over the years to secure heritage status for the remaining homestead buildings, however they were all unsuccessful.
The Suburban Land Agency established a community panel in 2019, which provided feedback to the government on what they would like the future of the site to be.
Lendlease confirmed the historic Gold Creek Homestead will be retained.
The group has plans to restore the buildings and turn the area into a "purpose-built amenity space" that can be used by residents and the broader community.
In its development application, Lendlease stated the stone cottage, kitchen wing and slab hut would be restored and repurposed, however some parts of the homestead building would be demolished.
John Bruzzaniti, general manager of development Victoria and ACT at Lendlease, said the development would meet community demand.
"Receiving the green light from council to get started on our new development brings us one step closer to delivering a vibrant, inter-generational community that is sustainable, inclusive and builds on our existing connection with the local area," he said.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
"The new precinct will also help meet the high demand for independent living retirement homes and residential aged care in Canberra."
Construction on the retirement village expansion and the aged care project is expected to begin in mid-2023.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.