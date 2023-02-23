Australia will mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine by announcing $33 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine and further sanctions on Russia, as the Ukrainian Ambassador calls for a "step up in strength" to win the war.
The additional Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) being gifted to Ukraine comes as the first rotation of around 200 Ukrainian recruits graduates from the Australian military training in the United Kingdom and as Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko addresses the National Press Club in Canberra.
He will, on Friday, thank Australia and refer to the Anzac spirit and Australian mateship, particularly for $700 million of aid including 90 Bushmaster vehicles.
With the crushing invasion - referred to by Russia as a "special military operation" - entering its second year and Russian President Vladimir Putin pressing his forces on, Ambassador Myroshnychenko will say more needs to be done.
"Today, I say this: that Ukraine must win and that Ukraine will win. And, Ukraine will win due to a step up in strength with its allies, such as Australia," he is expected to say.
"Ukraine is extremely thankful that Australia is in our blue and gold corner.
"Each additional Bushmaster from Australia to Ukraine isn't just a very hardy and handy battle vehicle. Rather, it is the Anzac spirit and Australian mateship for Ukraine on wheels, wheels that roll toward mutual victory."
The war began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea. Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the invasion of a year ago but they still control around one fifth of Ukraine. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than 14 million people have been displaced.
There has been speculation Russia might be planning a fresh military offensive to coincide with the anniversary.
With the additional Uncrewed Aerial Systems, the suite of Australian military assistance gifted to Ukraine is now valued at more than $510 million.
The Albanese government is imposing further targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 90 persons, and targeted financial sanctions on 40 entities.
"The Ukrainian people have shown immense bravery and determination in defending their homeland against Russia's illegal invasion, and Australia will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.
"In response to requests, Australia is providing more Uncrewed Aerial Systems to the Ukrainian government; this support will provide a battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they continue to fight against the unwarranted aggression of Russia."
The anniversary and announcement of further Australian support coincides with the first graduation of Australian-trained Ukrainian soldiers as part of a UK-led multinational training effort to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Under Operation Kudu, Australian Army soldiers are providing instruction on basic infantry tactics and skills in urban and wooded environments. They were recently visited by Mr Marles and the Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.
Mr Myroshnychenko is to plea to allies, such as Australia, to shift from helping to defend Ukraine to press for victory.
"Australian support has been so welcome and so vital. Now, moving into year two, mutual victory requires that our allies' support be sustainable and systematic. That's the difference between defending a mate and winning a better world order for everyone," the Ukrainian Ambassador is expected to say.
"More strength and more support equals an expedited end to Russia's war on Ukraine and democracy. Military aid from our allies must meet battlefield needs and strategic opportunities. It needs therefore to be substantive, systematic, and consistent.
"Most importantly, military aid needs to be goal-based. If the goal in 2022 was to defend Ukraine, the goal in 2023 is to win for the world's sake."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
