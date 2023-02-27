The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Profits up 16 per cent in a year, leaving wage gains behind

Steve Evans
Adrian Rollins
By Steve Evans, and Adrian Rollins
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Kiamzon and Alonso Chiok, staff members from Mr Papa restuarant in Fyshwick. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Food entrepreneur Carlos Ramirez reckons the Canberra labour market is as hot as the chili pepper sauce he serves liberally on his South American delicacies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.