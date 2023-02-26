The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Statisticians helping arm the Reserve Bank to fight inflation

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the Reserve Bank of Australia tries to work out how much higher interest rates have to go to tame inflation, its demand for updates on the economy is intense.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.