The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

The RBA toyed with a 0.5 percentage point rate hike

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor Philip Lowe at a Senate estimates hearing on February 15. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Reserve Bank of Australia considered hitting borrowers with a 0.5 of a percentage point interest rate hike this month following unexpectedly strong price pressures and wage growth late last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.