Being born in the car shouldn't be a thing in the 21st century

Yass closed maternity in 2004, and in the 2020s the union deemed it necessary to close some general beds due to short-staffing. But in 2020 when Alicia Payne, member for Canberra (then and now), addressed the prime minister of the time with the question, "Women from the Yass Valley are currently forced to travel an hour to Canberra or Goulburn to give birth. As a result, a number of women have been forced to give birth on the side of the Barton Highway. Does the Prime Minister agree that this is unacceptable?", the response was they were already contributing funding towards the Barton Highway upgrade (which runs from Yass to the ACT).

